Skip to main content
NCAA unveils events, activities for Final Four in Minneapolis

NCAA unveils events, activities for Final Four in Minneapolis

Even if you're not going to the game, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Even if you're not going to the game, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate.

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament will wrap up in Minneapolis when the Target Center hosts the NCAA Women's Final Four from April 1-3. But even for those not going to the games, there will be plenty of ways for fans to get in on the celebration.

The NCAA announced several events on Wednesday that will take place in conjunction with the Women's Final Four. With festivals, parades and concerts, downtown Minneapolis will be a busy place for three days.

“The 2022 Women’s Final Four will be extraordinary because of the strong working relationship and cooperation between the NCAA, the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee, the City of Minneapolis, and the State of Minnesota” said Debbie Estes, co-chair of Minnesota Local Organizing Committee. 

“We have been working closely with the NCAA since the event was awarded several years ago, and it will truly be an honor to host the Women’s Final Four for a second time and an opportunity to provide a uniquely Minnesota hospitality experience for basketball fans from around the country.”

The free events will be headlined by "Women's Final Four Tourney Town." This festival will celebrate women's basketball and the Final Four teams with sport activities, games, pep rallies, appearances by the team bands, cheer squads, mascots, and merchandise sales.

The festival will be the hub of the action for the Final Four including the "Party on the Plaza." This event will take place on 1st Avenue outside Target Center and will feature food, beverages, merchandise sales, music, games and photo opportunities.

Tourney Town will also feature a series called "Beyond the Baseline." The series will be focused on providing professional development opportunities through a mix of women-centric panel discussions, networking, social events and one-on-one interactions with coaches, administrators, professional athletes, business leaders and fans of the game.

According to the NCAA's press release, the goal is to create diverse conversations to allow women leaders to show the parallel between business and basketball, specifically leadership advice for recruiting, motivating and winning as a team on the court or at the office.

The festivities will ramp up on Saturday, Apr. 3, beginning with the "Super Saturday" practice that will be open to the public. Gates to Target Center will open at 12:30 p.m. so fans can watch the two teams that advance to the national championship game practice beginning at 1 p.m.

Super Saturday will also feature a concert that evening at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The bands of the participating teams, a DJ and headliner to be announced will take the stage with the event starting at 6 p.m. 

While the concert is also free to the public, attendees must register for a ticket in advance.

On Sunday, Apr. 3, the "Women's Final Four Bounce" will be a parade with individuals ages 18 and under dribbling through the streets of Minneapolis. Registration for the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the event kicking off at 1 p.m.

Sunday will also feature the red carpet arrival of the two teams in the national championship game at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 7th Street. Both teams are scheduled to arrive at Target Center at approximately 3 p.m.

The Women's Final Four weekend begins Friday, Apr. 1 with the national semifinal games at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The national championship game will take place on Sunday, Apr. 3 with a tipoff of 5 p.m.

Next Up

Women's Final Four
MN Sports

NCAA unveils events, activities for Final Four in Minneapolis

Even if you're not going to the game, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minimal levels of omicron sub-variant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

It was first detected in early January and hasn't gained much of a footing in the metro area.

Michael Jordan
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns says Michael Jordan told him 'F*** you'

"Yo, I was crying. So competitive I love it."

edina 1
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home on Minnehaha Creek has 'charm of old, amenities of new'

It's on the market for $2.595 million.

plymouth FD next door post screengrab crop
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to firefighters

The department saw her note and responded: "We're proud to serve our community any way we can!"

winter minnesota trail 1
MN News

U of M study: Minnesota winters could be 11 degrees warmer by 2100

The study provides more detailed information on how temperatures and precipitation will change throughout Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 24

Numbers continued the downward trend in Minnesota.

chris rock UA Today photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Chris Rock announces 2 MN shows for upcoming world tour

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

FACover
MN Vikings

The likelihood of return for the Vikings' 20 free agents

Minnesota doesn't have much cap space to retain its own players.

Trinity
MN News

Man charged with murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Trinity Ottoson-Smith was fatally shot while jumping on a trampoline on May 15, 2021.

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

shopping people masks pexels
MN Coronavirus

Public mask mandates lifted in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The mayors of both cities announced the move Thursday morning.

Related

Target Center
MN Sports

NCAA Women's Final Four 2022 will be held in Minneapolis

The NCAA unveiled the logo for the 2022 Final Four on Monday.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Sports

Minnesota named host for 3 future NCAA Frozen Fours

The NCAA also announced the Women's Final Four will return to Minneapolis in 2022.

MN Sports

2,000 volunteers needed for NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis

None of the volunteer work will be inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers lights up Baylor to lead UConn to the Final Four

The Hopkins native scored a game-high 28 points.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers' freshman season comes to an end at Final Four

Bueckers' Huskies were upset by Arizona on Friday night.

Tre Jones
MN Sports

3 Minnesotans 1 win from reaching Final Four in Minneapolis

The NCAA's Elite 8 are set, with the Final Four decided this weekend.

Image from iOS (2)
MN Sports

Fans banned from NCAA tournaments, including wrestling at US Bank Stadium

Tournament attendance will be limited to essential staff and limited family.

MN Gophers

Minneapolis picked to host future women's basketball Final Four

UConn won the title the last time Minneapolis hosted the Final Four.