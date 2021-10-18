NCHC condemns Huskies fans for throwing projectiles after controversial no-call

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference says that it will be reviewing both the no-call and the aftermath.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has condemned the Huskies fans who threw projectiles onto the ice at the climax of St. Cloud State's controversial loss to Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Gophers won 4-3 in overtime thanks to a Blake McLaughlin goal just seconds after he blatantly hooked St. Cloud's Nick Perbix, only for the referee not to blow his whistle.

As the Gophers celebrated, some crowd members could be seen throwing trash and other projectiles onto the ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

On Sunday, the NCHC issued a statement in which it said that a minor penalty should have been issued in the lead-up to the Gophers' winning goal, but that NCAA rules state that "judgement calls of minor penalties" cannot be reviewed through video replay.

It did however say that disciplinary action for any officials will be handled internally.

Of the response, the NCHC said that the response of some Huskies fans was "unacceptable under any circumstances and inconsistent with our mission, vision and shared values."

"Endangering student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials, and other fans by projecting objects on the field of play will not be tolerated," it said. A review of policies will be conducted in the wake of the incident.

The NCHC says it's not typical protocol for it to comment on judgement calls made by officials, but did so in this instance "due to the significant impact on the game's outcome, along with the dangerous aftermath."

