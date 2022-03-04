NDSU's Christian Watson might've won the NFL Combine

What can't North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson do?

The former 2-star recruit from Tampa, Florida is arguably the most impressive prospect at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, having likely shot up draft boards after showcasing his skills and athleticism during wide receiver workouts on Thursday.

Physically, he's a freak of nature. He's 6-4, 210 pounds and ran a blazing-fast 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, then exploded off the ground with an 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump and a 38.5-inch vertical jump.

Not only that but his 10 1/8-inch hands are tied for the second largest among all wide receivers and tight ends at the NFL Combine.

According to Next Gen Stats, Watson earned a max-99 athleticism score with his Combine performance. For context, it's the first time ever that a wide receiver of his height has had a maximum score. Calvin Johnson, arguably the most physically imposing receiver in NFL history, scored a 92 at the 2007 NFL Combine.

What will be interesting is to see how high Watson rises on the "expert" draft boards. Because before Watson left jaws on the floor Thursday, he wasn't a top five or top 10 wide receiver prospect by most "experts."



Sports Illustrated had him ranked 11th among wide receivers.

The Draft Network doesn't have him in its top 10.

You can scroll for days at Walter Football and you won't find him.

CBS Sports says there are 15 better WR prospects than Watson.

Keep in mind that Watson isn't just a freak athlete who burst onto the scene at the Combine. This is a guy who touched the ball 180 times during his NDSU career and 57 of those touches went for more than 20 yards. That's crazy.

He was a first-team FCS All-American each the last two years and this past season he led the Bison, who ran the ball 678 times compared to only 257 pass attempts, with 43 receptions 801 yards and 7 touchdowns, four of which went for at least 65 yards.

So yes, his explosiveness in drills translates to what he produces on the field.