December 18, 2021
NDSU's dynasty continues with another trip to the FCS championship game

The state of Minnesota has played a large role in the Bison dynasty.
North Dakota State Football

While the college football landscape has been focused on expanding the College Football Playoff, the North Dakota State football team has dominated in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Bison continued its dynasty on Friday night, picking up a 20-14 victory over James Madison. The win sent NDSU to the FCS national championship for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons and they have won the title every time they've made the trip.

While the Bison have produced several NFL draft picks including Carson Wentz (2nd overall in 2016 NFL Draft) and Trey Lance (3rd overall in 2021 NFL Draft), the biggest influence has been players from Minnesota.

29 players on the roster are from the state and their biggest impact has been felt in the trenches. Lakeville native Eli Mostaert is second on the team with 7.5 sacks this season and Maple Grove's Nash Jensen is part of an offensive line that has fueled the nation's third-best rushing attack at 273.6 yards per game.

Standing their way of another national title is Montana State, which is led by NDSU alum Brent Vigen. 

The Bobcats entered the playoffs with the eighth seed but stunned defending national champion and top-seeded Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals behind freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott.

Mellott took over midseason for the Bobcats and accounted for 384 total yards and four touchdowns in a 31-17 win over South Dakota State. The victory clinched the Bobcats' first trip to the national championship since 1984, when they defeated Lousiana Tech to win their lone title.

With the Bison entering with a 13-1 record, they'll be heavy favorites to hang another banner at the Fargodome. But it should be a battle when both teams collide in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8.

NDSU's dynasty continues with another trip to the FCS championship game

The state of Minnesota has played a large role in the Bison dynasty.

