New Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

Skip to main content
In first press conference, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

In first press conference, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

Fox 9/Minnesota Vikings

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

The Minnesota Vikings introduced Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach on Thursday afternoon after a long search to replace Mike Zimmer.

O'Connell thanked the Wilf family and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the opportunity, who beamed about the process and the potential of his new head coach.

"I think we interviewed multiple future head coaches," Adofo-Mensah said. "But we're excited about the guy sitting next to me and what we have."

O'Connell comes from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, where he was an offensive coordinator. Shortly after being introduced, O'Connell drew on that experience and vowed to bring it to the Vikings.

"Knowing how hard it is to win in this league and coming from an organization where we were just able to accomplish the ultimate goal in winning a Super Bowl, I know what it takes," O'Connell said. "I've seen it. I've experienced it and I know how hard it can be. But if you have the right kind of people with you, the right ownership, the right leadership structure...and I know we have the right kind of players in this building already [that] we can accomplish a lot of special things."

Unsurprisingly, much of the early questions from the media concerned quarterback Kirk Cousins. After working with Cousins as his quarterbacks coach in Washington during the 2017 season, O'Connell praised his skill set and stressed the importance of utilizing his accuracy.

"Kirk's played at a very high level and he's done a lot of things throughout his career," O'Connell said. "[We want to] focus on the things Kirk does well, and help him on a daily basis connect with his team, lead us ... putting him in the best possible situation as we can for success."

"We're focused on building the team around him to set him up to succeed as best we can," Adofo-Mensah added.

When asked if Cousins would be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season, O'Connell again stressed the importance of supporting him in the offense.

"I know he's under contract and I'm excited to coach him," O'Connell said. "I've already started to think about how we're going to build those systems for him ... it takes all 11 to move the football on offense to run it. I anticipate Kirk being part of what we do."

O'Connell was also asked about the type of defense he wants to run. The Vikings made the hiring of Ed Donatell official earlier on Thursday but O'Connell said he expects to have a multiple front. 

He also stated that there are talented players at all three levels and specifically praised Harrison Smith.

"I think he's the perfect player for the defensive structure we want to play," O'Connell said. "From a standpoint of the coverage, how we want to make all things look the same, he's got great length, he's got great instincts. He's going to be a problem for people in the middle of the field and the line of scrimmage."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

O'Connell also mentioned several defensive players including Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks while mentioning the talented roster but did not mention Danielle Hunter, who has an $18 million roster bonus due on Mar. 20.

With the Vikings currently $14.4 million over the salary cap, some moves will have to be made – especially if they want to keep Cousins. But as it stands now, O'Connell believes he has a roster that can contend.

“There’s a very talented roster already in place here," O'Connell said. "I don't [think this team is that far away from achieving its ultimate goal.]"

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.19.29 PM
MN Vikings

New Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

hiking path woods forest pexels
Outdoors

Minnesota State Parks: The free admission days for 2022

The DNR offers 4 Free Park Days every year.

blizzard, snow
MN Weather

Models hinting that big snow is possible in MN next week

The Twin Cities hasn't seen more than 3.7 inches fall in a single storm since Dec. 11.

kat state farm ad screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Step aside, Aaron Rodgers: KAT featured in new State Farm ad

It'll debut during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police say shots were fired at officers in Golden Valley

The two suspects were arrested.

wellbeats
MN Business

St. Louis Park health software company sells for $92.5 million

Wellbeats is an on-demand fitness provider.

Mazurkiewicz family
MN News

Father dies in rollover crash hours after fire destroys family's home

The man and his two sons were driving back to the home to look for their three cats.

Google Streetview
MN News

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

voyageurs national park facebook winter
Minnesota Life

The only National Park in MN was one of the least popular in 2021

Newly released figures show visitor numbers paled in comparison to more famous sites.

fleet farm blaine fire
MN News

Fire reported at Fleet Farm in Blaine

A plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the Fleet Farm.

Minnetonka Beach 1
MN Property

Zillow: MN has 4 cities where the average home price is $1M or more

There are more than 480 cities in the U.S. where the average home sells for more than $1 million.

Michele Tafoya
MN News

Days into new career, Michele Tafoya trends for her political comments

She's trending on Twitter for her comments.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

What can Kevin O'Connell do to improve Kirk Cousins' play?

If Vikings stick with Cousins, O'Connell has some ways to make the offense more efficient.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for from O'Connell's opening press conference

ESPN reports O'Connell will be introduced on Thursday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Kirk Cousins for 2022

The Vikings will still have to work out Cousins' contract.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Schefter: Vikings 'are planning' to introduce Kevin O'Connell Thursday

The Vikings have yet to confirm O'Connell as their new head coach.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings officially name Kevin O'Connell head coach

He'll be introduced at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."