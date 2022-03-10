Skip to main content
NFL insider: 'A Kirk Cousins trade would not surprise me at this point'

NFL insider: 'A Kirk Cousins trade would not surprise me at this point'

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has made some big Vikings reports this week.

© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has made some big Vikings reports this week.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday night tweeted that he wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings traded Kirk Cousins. 

Saying the Vikings are "eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll," La Canfora made the Cousins comment following an insider article he wrote earlier in the day in which he said he believes "a few" marquee players with big contracts could be traded by the Vikings. 

Specifically, La Canfora mentioned wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Eric Kendricks. 

The QB market remains very active following Aaron Rodgers' decision to stay with the Packers and two huge trades sending Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver and Carson Wentz from Indianapolis to Washington. Those moves leave the Seahawks and Colts in need of a starting quarterback, while there are a handful of teams also potentially looking for a new QB: the Steelers, Panthers, Saints, and Bucs. 

That's at least six teams that might be trying to upgrade at QB. The question is if they see Cousins as a championship-caliber quarterback. And can they handle Cousins' $45 million cap hit or convince the Vikings to cover some of that money in a trade?

The new league year in the NFL begins March 16, so the next week should continue to provide plenty of rumors involving Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson, who are pretty clearly the best quarterbacks up for grabs. 

Of course, that's under the assumption that Cousins is available for the right price. . 

Next Up

tenacious D
MN Music and Radio

Tenacious D making tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee

The humor-rock duo will visit the Midwest in September.

tony webster flickr mayo clinic
MN News

Mayo Clinic gets 'official warning' over death of research puppy

The puppy died of asphyxiation following a procedure.

girls basketball
MN Sports

MN girls basketball: State tourney spots up for grabs Thursday, Friday

There are 15 games Thursday night and 17 more on Friday night.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies in head-on crash along MN scenic highway

The crash happened Wednesday morning on the two-lane road.

luck-e fire
WI News

Fire destroys bar in western Wisconsin town

The fire started early Thursday.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators accuse school district of 'demonizing' teachers

Union and district leaders continue to meet in mediation.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 10

Hospitalizations continue to decline.

D Williams MN DOC crop
MN News

Murder charges filed after 31-year-old found dead in backyard

Charges say the victim was found the morning after he'd been shot.

USATSI_17480456_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

The Matt Ryan situation should be a cautionary tale for the Vikings

Atlanta seems to be in a deeper bind with their veteran quarterback.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman's answer when asked if Cousins can win a Super Bowl

The former Vikings GM gave an interesting critique of his former quarterback.

PPP, Paycheck Protection Program
MN News

MN man sentenced for ripping off federal COVID relief program

Aditya Raj Sharma, 47, fraudulently applied for more than $9.6 million in PPP loans.

cvs pharmacy st. paul
MN News

St. Paul CVS location closing for good on April 1

Employees have been offered comparable positions at other CVS stores.

Related

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Schefter says Vikings, Kirk Cousins will 'figure something out'

Should the Vikings restructure his contract to delay the inevitable 2-3 years?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

What can Kevin O'Connell do to improve Kirk Cousins' play?

If Vikings stick with Cousins, O'Connell has some ways to make the offense more efficient.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: 'Everything is on the table' with Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have reportedly met with Cousins' agent (and rookie quarterbacks) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl

Cousins is an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

With coach and GM in place, it's time for Vikings to trade Cousins

Trading Cousins will give the Vikings the space to create a great team.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Kirk Cousins for 2022

The Vikings will still have to work out Cousins' contract.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?