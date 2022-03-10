NFL insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday night tweeted that he wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings traded Kirk Cousins.

Saying the Vikings are "eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll," La Canfora made the Cousins comment following an insider article he wrote earlier in the day in which he said he believes "a few" marquee players with big contracts could be traded by the Vikings.

Specifically, La Canfora mentioned wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The QB market remains very active following Aaron Rodgers' decision to stay with the Packers and two huge trades sending Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver and Carson Wentz from Indianapolis to Washington. Those moves leave the Seahawks and Colts in need of a starting quarterback, while there are a handful of teams also potentially looking for a new QB: the Steelers, Panthers, Saints, and Bucs.

That's at least six teams that might be trying to upgrade at QB. The question is if they see Cousins as a championship-caliber quarterback. And can they handle Cousins' $45 million cap hit or convince the Vikings to cover some of that money in a trade?

The new league year in the NFL begins March 16, so the next week should continue to provide plenty of rumors involving Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson, who are pretty clearly the best quarterbacks up for grabs.

Of course, that's under the assumption that Cousins is available for the right price. .