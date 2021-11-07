NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after the star quarterback's comments on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL has begun interviews and is expected to obtain video and other evidence as it reviews the team's compliance with COVID protocols.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately ruled out for Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs under the protocols. There was some confusion over Rodgers status as he said during training camp that he was "immunized," which didn't mean vaccinated.

Rodgers also did not wear a mask during interviews or on the sideline this preseason, which is required of unvaccinated players.

Appearing on McAfee's show earlier this week, Rodgers called the league's protocols "draconian" and claimed they are "not based in science at all." Although he said he disagreed with the protocols, he said he follows them around the facility.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers and the Packers could face fines if he failed to follow protocols. Last season, three teams were fined for violating the league's protocols, including the New Orleans Saints who were fined a total of $1.45 million and a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft due to repeated violations.

For now, Rodgers must isolate for 10 days under the league's protocols and the Packers will turn to his successor Jordan Love for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Rodgers won't be on the field, he can at least take solace over his top-notch costume at a Halloween party, where Rodgers also appeared unmasked.