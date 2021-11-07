Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Publish date:

NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The Packers quarterback caused a stir with his comments last week.
Author:
Aaron Rodgers

The NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after the star quarterback's comments on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL has begun interviews and is expected to obtain video and other evidence as it reviews the team's compliance with COVID protocols.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately ruled out for Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs under the protocols. There was some confusion over Rodgers status as he said during training camp that he was "immunized," which didn't mean vaccinated.

Rodgers also did not wear a mask during interviews or on the sideline this preseason, which is required of unvaccinated players.

Appearing on McAfee's show earlier this week, Rodgers called the league's protocols "draconian" and claimed they are "not based in science at all." Although he said he disagreed with the protocols, he said he follows them around the facility.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers and the Packers could face fines if he failed to follow protocols. Last season, three teams were fined for violating the league's protocols, including the New Orleans Saints who were fined a total of $1.45 million and a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft due to repeated violations.

For now, Rodgers must isolate for 10 days under the league's protocols and the Packers will turn to his successor Jordan Love for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

While Rodgers won't be on the field, he can at least take solace over his top-notch costume at a Halloween party, where Rodgers also appeared unmasked.

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' 14-point lead evaporates in OT loss to Ravens

It was more of the same in Baltimore.

Krissy Wendell-Pohl
MN Vikings

Penguins hire hockey legend Krissy Wendell-Pohl as amateur scout

The two-time Olympian and NCAA champion will focus on the Minnesota area.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The Packers quarterback caused a stir with his comments last week.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings lose safety Harrison Smith to COVID-19 list

It's unclear if Smith is vaccinated.

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

Minneapolis police
MN News

8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Shootings were reported on both the north and south sides of the city.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman, 70, accused of pulling fake gun on state trooper

The State Patrol says she was driving while impaired.

Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.03.50 AM
MN News

Charges: 2-month-old baby dies following assault by Mankato father

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, assaulted his daughter in September, according to charges.

u.s. capitol building washington dc
MN News

Here's what's in the historic infrastructure bill that Congress just passed

Minnesota stands to receive billions in aid.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?

snow, slush
Weather MN

What the NWS is saying about winter storm potential in MN this week

Wednesday-Friday looks to be the most likely timing for the storm.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild comes back again for shootout win in Pittsburgh

Jared Spurgeon's two goals helped the Wild earn another comeback victory

Related

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers skips Packers mandatory minicamp, Jordan Love struggles

The Packers quarterback made his holdout official on Tuesday morning.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers GM fired

Rodgers will reportedly resort to "hardline options" until his demands are met.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Vegas sportsbooks prepare for a possible Aaron Rodgers retirement

A report says Rodgers could retire by Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Packers trying to finalize restructured contract with Aaron Rodgers

The deal could create cap space...but is it too late?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has the option to opt-out of 2021 season

A loophole in the NFL's COVID agreement could give Rodgers a way out.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to Packers

Well, that escalated quickly...

Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Aaron Rodgers says retiring with Packers is 'not a reality'

Could Rodgers land within the NFC North?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers may consider retirement

No...please...don't...go....