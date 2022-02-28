Skip to main content
NHL 'concerned about the well-being' of Russian players



The Minnesota Wild have two Russian-born players on the roster.





As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the National Hockey League has issued a statement condemning the attack and suspending relationships with businesses in Russia, along with expressing concern for Russian-born players in the NHL. 

There are more than 50 Russians actively playing in the NHL, including two members of the Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov and Dmitry Kulikov. 

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia," the NHL's statement reads. "We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Monday that the NHL has been "very involved" in providing additional security for Russian players who have been subjected to threats in wake of Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine. Dreger cited an NHL agent who informed him about "real threats" some of his Russian clients have received. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minnesota Wild to find out if Kaprizov or Kulikov have received threats, in addition to asking if security around the two Russians on the team will be enhanced. 

Kaprizov is from Novokuznetsk in southwestern Siberia, Russia. Kulikov is from Lipetsk, which is located in western Russia about 200 miles from eastern Ukraine. 

Here is the NHL's full statement. 

The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.

We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.

