NHL analyst Anson Carter takes shot at Wild fans, reporters

NHL on TNT analyst Anson Carter takes shot at Wild fans, reporters

It is not wise to challenge fans and reporters in the State of Hockey.

Former NHL winger and current NHL on TNT analyst Anson Carter's tweet from Thursday — in which he questions fans and Minnesota reporters' knowledge about the Minnesota Wild's roster depth — has not been well received by his targets. 

"These [Wild] fans (& reporters) talking about their depth after beating an awful [Blackhawks] team. Where were y'all after the Winter Classic beat down missing Ek, Brodin and Spurgeon???" Carter tweeted. 

Carter's tweet comes on the heels of Minnesota's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks on TNT this week, during which Carter said, "I don't like their depth." Even though he's part of a TNT crew that has drawn rave reviews in their first year covering the NHL, his opinion is questionable considering the Wild have incredible depth and are the hottest team in the NHL. 

Minnesota's top line is elite, featuring Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello centered by Ryan Hartman, who just so happens to lead the NHL with a plus-32 rating. 

The second line has been dominant since top prospect Matthew Boldy arrived, and it's no coincidence that the Wild are 9-0-1 since calling up Boldy. 

And Minnesota's third line – Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway – haven't allowed a 5-on-5 goal all season. 

One person who was irritated by Carter's tweet is Minnesota Wild beat reporter Michael Russo, of The Athletic. Russo took it as a "shot at me" and said Carter watches the Wild "once a month" so he'd "trust the fans & reporter you're laughing at who watch them regularly." 

Carter, who has just over 12,000 Twitter followers compared to Russo's 167,000 followers, has unsurprisingly been on the receiving end of comments from Wild fans who have all but lost respect for Carter's, dare we say, uniformed opinion. 

