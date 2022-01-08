North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

The North Dakota State football team continued its dynasty on Saturday, earning a dominant 38-10 victory over Montana State in the FCS National Championship Game.

Montana State looked like a formidable opponent for the Bison after an impressive run in the playoffs. Coming in as the eight-seed, the Bobcats pulled off a shocking upset of top-seeded Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals and defeated South Dakota State, who handed NDSU their only loss of the season, in the semifinals.

But a key part of their turnaround was freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott, who scored 11 touchdowns over their playoff run. When the Bobcats' star was injured on the first drive of the game it opened the door for the Bison to dominate.

NDSU was fueled by its rushing attack, collecting 268 yards on the ground in the first half. Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns but it was Kobe Johnson's 76-yard touchdown run that helped give the Bison a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Cam Miller's 35-yard touchdown pass to Josh Babicz put the Bison up 35-0 and with Mellott on the sidelines, the Bobcats never had a chance to threaten NDSU.

The win adds to a dynasty that has dominated the Football Championship Subdivision. The Bison won their ninth national title in the past 11 years and own a 40-3 playoff record during that span. More impressively, the Bison improved to 9-0 all-time in the FCS championship game.

The run was a bit of a surprise considering they lost Trey Lance, who was the No. 3 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. But the Bison leaned on the ground game and continued one of the top dynasties in sports.