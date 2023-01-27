North St. Paul basketball cancels Eden Prairie game after opposing coach's reinstatement

Skip to main content
The North St. Paul High School boys basketball team has canceled its game against Eden Prairie High School over the reinstatement of the opposing head coach who reportedly used a racial slur while addressing his team.

North St. Paul Head Coach Cornelius Gilleylen said on WCCO-AM's The Morning News with Vinneta Sawkar the decision was made by the players on Thursday without his input.

It's been reported by the Star Tribune that Eden Prairie Head Coach David Flom read out a racial slur to his team while discussing responsible social media use, reading it verbatim while cautioning his players not to use it.

He was reinstated this week following a six-week suspension, acknowledging he was "regretful" for his "mistake."

Gilleylen said the reinstatement put his players "in an uncomfortable situation and an uncomfortable environment."

"They came to a united decision, a united front to not participate in this game," he told Sawkar Friday morning.

"They had to make a decision. Not what was best for the community, not what was best for the school, but, what was best for them," he added.

"That's when [administrative staff] acknowledged their feelings and let them know that their voices are being heard."

It's unclear if the game will be counted as a forfeit, rescheduled, or marked as a "no contest."

"I just wanted [the team] to know that I'm here for them and have their back," the North St. Paul coach added. He said the team will practice Friday night and then do a team-bonding event at the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Sacramento Kings Saturday night.

Bring Me The News reached out to Flom and Eden Prairie High School Thursday and has yet to hear back.

The school remained tight-lipped about Flom's status at the time the news broke, only telling Bring Me The News that a complaint had been made and that it was being investigated, but no further details could be provided as "Minnesota law limits what we can share."

Flom has a record of 390-156 in high school basketball, and was named the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2020.

