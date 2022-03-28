Skip to main content
O-lineman, cornerback are latest free agent additions to Vikings

Former Dolphin Jesse Davis is reportedly the favorite to start at right guard.

The Minnesota Vikings signed a pair of free agents on Monday, coming to terms with offensive lineman Jesse Davis and cornerback Nate Hairston.

Davis has started 72 games for the Dolphins over the past five seasons with experience at guard and tackle. He made 16 starts for Miami at right tackle last season, grading 84th out of 88 qualifying tackles according to Pro Football Focus. He also ranked third in that group with 57 pressures allowed.

The good news for Vikings fans is that Minnesota is expected to try him out at guard. Davis was the full-time right guard for the Dolphins in 2018 and posted the best pass-blocking grade of his career, grading 43rd out of 88 qualifying linemen with 30 pressures allowed.

The Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson reports that Davis signed a one-year, $3 million deal. The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling also reports that the 31-year-old is the favorite to start at right guard next season.

Hairston is a 27-year-old that has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and New York Jets during his five-year career. He played in 16 games for the Broncos last season, making one start but logging just 120 coverage snaps.

Hairston was effective in those snaps, however, logging 0.45 yards per coverage snap according to Pro Football Focus.

