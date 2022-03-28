Skip to main content
Obscene gesture costs Timberwolves' Taurean Prince $15K

Prince and Luka Doncic got into a bit of an altercation Friday night in Minneapolis.

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during Minnesota's win over the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center last Friday. 

The NBA says the "obscene gesture" was made by Prince at the end of the third quarter, when both Prince and Dallas star Luka Doncic were hit with technical fouls for yelling at each other. 

The league hasn't said what gesture Prince made, only saying it was "obscene." 

With six games to go, the Timberwolves (43-33) are 1.5 games behind Denver for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Denver is in action at Charlotte Monday night, while the Wolves are off until facing the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night. 

