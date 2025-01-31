Skip to main content

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Two Minnesota Wild skaters scored their first goals of the season and legendary goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pitched the 76th shutout of his career and got a big ovation in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Fleury, a Quebec native, got a big ovation from the crowd in Montreal after playing his last game at the Bell Centre. It was an impressive performance as Fleury stopped all 20 shots he faced on his way to his 76th career shutout, tying him for 10th most all time.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild (31-17-4) got on the board just 3 minutes, 41 seconds into the second frame when Liam Ohgren scored his first goal of the season. Marco Rossi scored 2 minutes, 6 seconds later to make it a two-goal advantage. 

Devin Shore scored his first goal of the season 5 minutes, 56 seconds into the third period, and the lead remained 3-0 until Freddie Gaudreau scored an empty-netter with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining to close out the Wild's third straight victory. 

The Wild outshot the Canadiens 27-20, and Jakub Dobes made 23 saves on 26 shots for the Canadiens (24-22-5). 

The Wild return to action Saturday night when they visit the Ottawa Senators for a 6 p.m. puck drop. 

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.

Next Up

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Westin Minneapolis
MN Food & Drink

Bank restaurant closes at Westin Minneapolis, with new steakhouse on the way

The restaurant closes its doors after first opening in 2007.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota’s North Shore

Up to 10 inches could fall this weekend.

Mia Institute of Ice
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mia's 'Institute of Ice' will transform museum art into ice sculptures

Some of the ice sculptures will be inspired by an upcoming exhibition featuring the collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys.

Lauren Olson
MN News

No further prison time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Lauren Olson, 17, was hospitalized for two months following the crash.

police lights
MN News

Authorities detail chaotic scene in Melrose after burglary suspect fled traffic stop

The suspect allegedly crashed into a building before continuing to run.

target boycott
MN News

Community leaders call for boycott as Target turns back on diversity initiatives

The call for a boycott comes days after Twin Cities Pride ended its partnership with the retailer.

Minnesota Orchestra
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota Orchestra had $3.8 million deficit last season despite record revenue

The 2023-24 season was the first featuring Thomas Søndergård as Music Director.

MN Food & Drink

Bubble waffles, taiyaki on the menu at Mall of America’s newest ice cream shop

A brand new dessert shop is now open.

Ann Wick
MN News

Stillwater woman who died while skydiving in Arizona 'had parachute fully deployed'

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.

MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's Dark Horse Bar & Eatery closing down after a decade in Lowertown

The restaurant will end its run on Valentine's Day.

Screenshot 2025-01-30 at 10.23.55 AM
MN News

Home Depot to pay Minnesota employee $65K in sexual harassment settlement

An employee was sexually harassed over a three-year period.

Related

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) covers the puck as defensemen Travis Dermott (44) and Minnesota Wild Declan Chisholm defend against San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund during the third period at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2025.
MN Sports

Marc-Andre Fleury turns in vintage performance to lift Wild over Sharks

Fleury made a season-high 36 saves to key the Minnesota victory Saturday night.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with his team after making the game-winning save during an overtime shootout against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Jan. 2, 2025.
MN Sports

Matt Boldy, Marc-Andre Fleury lift Wild to shootout win over Capitals

Boldy scored the lone goal of the shootout and Fleury stuffed Ovechkin to ice the game.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton celebrates with the bench after scoring against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 7, 2025.
MN Sports

Wild score four unanswered to beat Blues, but lose Brock Faber to injury

Marc-Andre Fleury pitched a shutout after Minnesota pulled Filip Gustavsson.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is congratulated by teammates after taking a victory lap in honor of his last game in Pittsburgh and defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 29, 2024. Fleury began his career with the Penguins, earning three Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh.
MN Sports

Wild overcome two-goal deficit as Marc-Andre Fleury wins final game in Pittsburgh

Fleury stopped 26 of 29 shots in Minnesota's win over the Penguins.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver on Jan. 20, 2025.
MN Sports

Marc-Andre Fleury punched in face during big scrum in Wild-Flames

Four players hit the penalty box in all after the scrum Saturday night at the X.

Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defends Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) as goaltender Jake Oettinger protects the goal in the first period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 27, 2024.
MN Sports

Brock Faber completes Wild comeback over Stars with wraparound goal in OT

Faber scored 35 seconds into the extra session to secure the win Friday night in Dallas.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann, top, battles for the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the first period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Early goals, big effort from Filip Gustavsson pave way for Wild win over Maple Leafs

Minnesota scored two first-period goals and Gustavsson had a 31-save effort in the win.

The Minnesota Wild celebrate a goal scored by forward Frederick Gaudreau (89) during the second period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Nov. 21, 2024.
MN Sports

Freddy Gaudreau scores twice as Wild cruise to win over Oilers

Aside from an unlucky bounce early, Minnesota was in control Thursday night.