Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Two Minnesota Wild skaters scored their first goals of the season and legendary goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pitched the 76th shutout of his career and got a big ovation in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Fleury, a Quebec native, got a big ovation from the crowd in Montreal after playing his last game at the Bell Centre. It was an impressive performance as Fleury stopped all 20 shots he faced on his way to his 76th career shutout, tying him for 10th most all time.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild (31-17-4) got on the board just 3 minutes, 41 seconds into the second frame when Liam Ohgren scored his first goal of the season. Marco Rossi scored 2 minutes, 6 seconds later to make it a two-goal advantage.

Devin Shore scored his first goal of the season 5 minutes, 56 seconds into the third period, and the lead remained 3-0 until Freddie Gaudreau scored an empty-netter with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining to close out the Wild's third straight victory.

The Wild outshot the Canadiens 27-20, and Jakub Dobes made 23 saves on 26 shots for the Canadiens (24-22-5).

The Wild return to action Saturday night when they visit the Ottawa Senators for a 6 p.m. puck drop.