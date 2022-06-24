Thunder selects Chet Holmgren 2nd overall in NBA Draft

Gonzaga forward and Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren didn't wait long to hear his name called on Thursday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Holmgren starred at Minnehaha Academy before taking his talents to Gonzaga. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and helped them advance to the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Holmgren was denied a chance to reunite with fellow Minnesotan Jalen Suggs, as the Orlando Magic selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick in the draft, but Holmgren carries the distinction of being the highest-drafted Minnesotan in the history of the NBA.

Hibbing's Kevin McHale went third overall in the 1980 NBA Draft and if Holmgren has a similar career, it will mean great things for the Thunder.