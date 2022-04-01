Skip to main content
On April Fools' Day, Badgers claim Brad Davison is coming back

Sure he is ...

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE

Yes, it was a prank for April Fools' Day. We weren't fooled, but here's Brad Davison's official announcement that he's not returning for a sixth year of eligibility.

ORIGINAL STORY

April Fools' Day is off to a mysterious start in Wisconsin as the Badgers appear to be trolling fans with a press release that says Brad Davison has been granted a sixth year of eligibility due to a "reoccurring shoulder injury" in 2017-18. 

He's almost 23 years old and graduated from Maple Grove High School in Minnesota way back in 2017. A sixth year wouldn't be unprecedented, but it would be stunning if this news were actually true because the quotes from Davison and head coach Greg Gard are oozing with comedy. 

"I've said all along that it's been my dream to be a college basketball player and compete at the University of Wisconsin and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have one more season in the red and white," Davison is quoted in the release. "I also want to thank Coach Gard for welcoming me back again and again and again and can't wait to [start] a new chapter with my teammates and staff."

Using "again" three times screams April Fools', and then there's this gem from Gard. 

"Brad has always said he wants to squeeze every drop out of the college experience and I guess he wasn't kidding. We've never had a player go through three Senior Days."

If it's real, then Davison will be able to pad his record-breaking stats at Wisconsin. He ranks sixth in Badgers history with 1,827 career points, and owns school records for games played (160), starts (156) and minutes (5,147). 

If it's a joke, it's a good one because at the very least it has people wondering if it could be true. 

Wisconsin won the Big Ten regular season title this season and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, only to be bounced in the second round by Iowa State. 

