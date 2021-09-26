September 27, 2021
One and done: Lynx season ends with playoff loss to Chicago
Minnesota was faced with a one-and-done situation despite owning the league's third-best record.
Lorie Shaull via Flickr

Despite finishing with the third-best record in the league, the Minnesota Lynx had their season end Sunday after a one-and-done playoff loss at home to the Chicago Sky. 

In the WNBA, the top two seeds get a bye all the way to the semifinals, while the third and fourth seeds receive a first-round bye but still have to play a single elimination second-round game. 

Minnesota needed to beat Chicago to reach a best-of-five semifinal series, but they were thumped at home 89-76 Sunday in Minneapolis. 

