Timberwolves' winning streak snapped at five games

The Wolves' bid for their longest winning streak since 2014 came up short.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves were looking for their first six-game winning streak since 2004 on Friday night but the Charlotte Hornets capitalized off turnovers to defeat Minnesota 133-115.

The Timberwolves kept up with the Hornets in the first quarter but things came unglued when Kelly Oubre Jr. came into the game. One of the top bench players in the league caught fire in the second quarter as part of a 27-point performance off the bench to send the Wolves down 68-58 at the half.

One of the key stats in Friday's game was Charlotte's efficiency off turnovers. Minnesota only turned the ball over 12 times but the Hornets put up 17 points off their takeaways to compliment a hot night from the floor.

With Charlotte shooting at a 56.8 percent clip on 3-pointers, all five starters scored in double-figures and put the Timberwolves in a hole they couldn't dig out of.

Despite 25 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves couldn't get back into the game as Charlotte ran away for the victory.

Minnesota (9-10) will look to rebound when they travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.