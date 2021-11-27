Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Publish date:

Opportunistic Hornets snap Timberwolves' winning streak

The Wolves' bid for their longest winning streak since 2014 came up short.
Author:
Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves were looking for their first six-game winning streak since 2004 on Friday night but the Charlotte Hornets capitalized off turnovers to defeat Minnesota 133-115.

The Timberwolves kept up with the Hornets in the first quarter but things came unglued when Kelly Oubre Jr. came into the game. One of the top bench players in the league caught fire in the second quarter as part of a 27-point performance off the bench to send the Wolves down 68-58 at the half.

One of the key stats in Friday's game was Charlotte's efficiency off turnovers. Minnesota only turned the ball over 12 times but the Hornets put up 17 points off their takeaways to compliment a hot night from the floor.

With Charlotte shooting at a 56.8 percent clip on 3-pointers, all five starters scored in double-figures and put the Timberwolves in a hole they couldn't dig out of.

Despite 25 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves couldn't get back into the game as Charlotte ran away for the victory.

Minnesota (9-10) will look to rebound when they travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' winning streak snapped at five games

The Wolves' bid for their longest winning streak since 2014 came up short.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Teen arrested over fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park

Police say the teen was filming a social media video while handling a gun.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden coming to Minnesota to promote Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Tuesday's trip follows passage of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov gets into the holiday spirit to rout Jets

Kirill Kaprizov's four points led the Wild to a 7-1 victory.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Cure to Vikings' disrupted season lies in an explosive passing game

The Vikings go to San Francisco knowing that a win would be a huge boost to their playoff hopes.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

The latest from MDH.

unsplash football helmet ground
MN News

Judge upholds star QBs suspension for state championship game

Sam Backer, of Chatfield Senior High, won't be allowed to play in Friday's title game.

Chol Opiew
MN News

Austin community leader 'brutally murdered' on trip to Ethiopia

He had been visiting his sick father.

Screen Shot 2021-11-25 at 7.53.37 AM
Minnesota Life

Another 5,000 lbs. of goldfish removed from Carver County lakes

It all likely stemmed from people dumping their pets into local waters a few years ago.

Rosaleia Shelton
MN News

Appeal to find 19-year-old missing from Bloomington

The teen left her home on Monday afternoon.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot ruled a double homicide

The woman was shot in the abdomen in mid-September.

ambulance
MN News

Three people found dead in Fridley residence, investigation launched

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon.

Related

Ryan Saunders
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves snap losing streak with win over Spurs

Without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, the Wolves ended their losing streak at eight games.

Karl-Anthony Towns / Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for win against Raptors

The Timberwolves earned their first road win over the Raptors since 2004.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards enhances ROY campaign, Zion takes over to snap winning streak

The Wolves blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a loss to New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves stifle Pelicans, win fourth straight game

The Wolves are shutting down their opponents.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

4th quarter run helps Timberwolves extend season-long winning streak

The Wolves have won four in a row after defeating the Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Hornets erupt in 2nd half to blow out Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were outscored 73-46 after halftime.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves use 22-0 run to win battle of NBA's worst

The Wolves held the Rockets scoreless over the final 7:31.