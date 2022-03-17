Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders

It comes a week after Aaron Rodgers extended his stay in Green Bay.

© Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK

It comes a week after Aaron Rodgers extended his stay in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers are trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster deal announced Thursday evening.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers' best receiver – and Aaron Rodgers' favorite target – is heading to Vegas after talks over extending the 29-year-old's stay in Green Bay seemingly broke down.

Details of the detail are emerging, but it appears the Raiders will send 2022 1st and 2nd round picks to Green Bay.

The Packers had franchise tagged Adams, but the receiver responded by threatening to not play in 2022 unless he got an enhanced contract.

It comes just a week after Rodgers signed his own four-year extension with Green Bay, but Rapoport says that the quarterback apparently knew when he signed that Adams would likely not be returning.

Adams recorded a career-high 123 catches and 1,553 receiving yards in 2021. It remains to be seen how they replace him, but the Packers losing Adams will be a huge boon to the Minnesota Vikings.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Davante Adams
MN Vikings

Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders

It comes a week after Aaron Rodgers extended his stay in Green Bay.

Robert Ramirez
MN News

AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old boy abducted in Pope County, MN

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 3.18.58 PM
MN Timberwolves

Stephen A. Smith rips 'classless' Wolves for taunting Westbrook

It wasn't the first time this week that the Wolves mocked an opponent's airball.

Maggie Sullivan
MN News

Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

Her resignation comes as she sits on the bargaining team amid the educator strike.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.37.30 PM
MN News

MN native among 10 killed by Russians while 'waiting for bread' in Ukraine

The 67-year-old was caring for a friend with M.S.

Mercedez Rocha
MN News

Woman's body found in snow pile at Rochester school is identified

She was reported missing from Northfield in February.

radio
MN Music and Radio

5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

Some of the top names still broadcasting in Minnesota are going into the hall of fame.

rainbow flag lgbtq gay pride
MN News

Students criticize Becker School Board for allowing anti-LGBTQ presentation

The community questioned why the school board needed to hear the "other side" of LGBTQ rights.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.12.55 PM
Minnesota Life

'Awful smell' in small Minnesota town expected to get worse

"The smell will continue to get worse before it gets better."

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.12.02 PM
MN News

Students evacuated from school buildings in Esko, police at scene

School officials say all students have been safely evacuated.

flickr-gun-show-houston-2007
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal scheme to buy 97 guns

Three people have now pleaded guilty in connection to the year-long scheme to buy guns for other people.

anita knutson
MN News

Roommate charged in 2007 killing of 18-year-old North Dakota woman

Police say they've solved the 15-year-old cold case.

Related

Davante Adams
MN Sports

Report: Packers, star WR Davante Adams in a 'bad place'

Uh oh.

MN Vikings

Here's who's in and out for the Vikings and Packers

Aaron Rodgers will make the start for Green Bay.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

History says Adam Thielen will shred the Packers

The years keep changing and Thielen keeps torching Green Bay.

Screen Shot 2021-07-24 at 9.03.55 AM
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post 'Last Dance' pics as they seek Packers exit

Their efforts to leave the Packers are becoming increasingly acrimonious.

MN Sports

Green Bay Packers clinch No. 1 seed

The Green Bay Packers are guaranteed home-field advantage through the playoffs after beating Chicago Sunday night, 35-21. Aaron Rodgers was 21 of 29 for 283 yards and had his first five-touchdown game of his NFL career. The Packers are now 14-1, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 7-8 Bears are now eliminated from postseason contention.

MN Vikings

Vikings pick up 23-10 win over the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay struggled on offense without their star quarterback.

MN Sports

Packers favored to get Khalil Mack if Raiders trade him

Mack is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

MN Vikings

Vikings give practice squad spot to ex-Packer

A receiver who wrote off a chance to join the Vikings' roster last year to stay on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad is coming to Minnesota. Tori Gurley has been picked up by the Vikings practice squad after being released by the Packers this week, despite catching two passes 69 yards in the team's preseason finale.