December 7, 2021
Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.
Paige Bueckers

The UConn women's basketball team announced on Tuesday that Paige Bueckers will be out 6-8 weeks after suffering a tibial plateau fracture on Sunday afternoon.

Bueckers was hurt in the final minute of the Huskies' win over Notre Dame when she dribbled the ball near center court. When planting to change direction, Bueckers' leg buckled and she fell to the ground

Although she got up and tried to continue, she fell again and eventually had to be helped off the court.

"Obviously, we're all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her."

Bueckers became the first freshman to win the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year last season and was averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games this season.

While Bueckers' timetable suggests she'll be back this season, Auriemma said they will do what's best for Bueckers long-term.

"Every decision made will prioritize what's best for Paige and her career," Auriemma said. "Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process."

