Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss 2022-23 season

UConn guard and Hopkins native Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming 2022-23 season.

According to a release by the school, Bueckers suffered the injury during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI on Monday night to confirm the injury. Bueckers is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday and an update on her timetable will be determined after the season.

Bueckers is coming off a difficult sophomore season where she suffered an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in a game against Notre Dame on Dec. 5, 2021.

She returned for the NCAA tournament and led UConn to the national championship game, scoring 27 points in a double-overtime victory over North Carolina State in the Bridgeport Region Final.

In a piece by The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll, Bueckers revealed that she added 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason in preparation for her junior year but now that season will never happen.

"We're all devastated for Paige," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."