Parents of star QB suspended for state final file lawsuit to let him play

November 24, 2021
Parents of star high school QB suspended for championship game sue MSHSL
He was automatically suspended after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct calls in the semifinal.
The parents of a star high school quarterback suspended for Friday's championship game are suing the Minnesota State High School League.

Sam Backer, the starting quarterback for the Chatfield Gophers varsity football team, was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the team's 22-18 semifinals win over Barnesville last week. Per MSHSL rules, that resulted in Backer being ejected from the game — and suspended for the following contest.

In this case, that happens to be the Class AA state championship game against West Central Area/Ashby at U.S. Bank Stadium this Friday at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, Backer's parents filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, arguing the high school league's actions are "unconstitutional" and demanding Backer be allowed to play in the finals. They're also asking for monetary damages in an amount to be determined.

Their protest boils down to a lack of a review process, with the plaintiffs writing:

"Under Minnesota law, interscholastic sports participation is a constitutionally protected property right included as part of a student’s right to an education, which cannot be taken away without due process," the suit says. Because the MSHSL doesn't have a way to quickly appeal the calls, Backer is being "denied a constitutionally protected property right without due process."

The referees called two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Backer, one in the second quarter and one in the third, the lawsuit states. But the junior "disagrees" with the conclusions, saying he was not the instigator. With regard to the second call, Backer's actions (which aren't described in the lawsuit) "were a reaction to the twisting of his ankle to protect his own safety."

The suit asks for a review from a neutral third-party to determine if the calls were accurate. But given it is Thanksgiving week and the game is mere days away, they are asking the court to issue an injunction that would prevent the MSHSL from enforcing Backer's suspension until the case is fully resolved. 

Post Bulletin reporter Guy Limbeck got a quote from the Chatfield head coach after the game:

"As a direct and proximate cause of the action or inactions of the MSHSL, SB has suffered significant social, emotional, and educational harm and has been damaged in an amount to be determined at trial," the suit says.

There had been no developments in the case as of Wednesday morning, according to online court records.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the MSHSL for comment.

Christopher Endicott
MN News

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.09.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar's second Twin Cities location to open Sunday

The St. Paul eatery is opening in St. Louis Park.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Pedestrian trying to cross road dies after being hit by semi-truck driver

The collision happened in Fridley Tuesday evening.

Single-Vehicle Crash Stearns Co 11.23.21
MN News

Driver seriously injured after swerving to avoid deer, crashing in ditch

His pickup rolled multiple times, authorities said.

2021_0930_Practices_0036
MN Vikings

Vikings place Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19/reserve list

The defensive line takes another blow ahead of Sunday's game with the 49ers.

fire sprinkler
MN News

20+ people displaced after sprinkler issue floods apartments, collapses ceiling

Thirteen units sustained water damage.

frattallones ace hardware - edkohler Flickr
MN Business

Frattallone's Ace Hardware, a Twin Cities staple, sold to Tennessee group

The well-known brand will no longer be Minnesota-owned.

Tattersall_Distilling_River_Falls_0001
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in WI

The Minneapolis-based craft spirits manufacturer announced an opening date for its new space.

best buy
MN Business

Best Buy considering added security to counter organized retail crime

CEO Corie Barry addressed the issue during a Q3 earnings call.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers explains battle against Zimmer's 'really f****** good pressure'

Zimmer was complimentary of his border rival coach.

FINNEGANS Caribou image
MN Food & Drink

FINNEGANS, Caribou Coffee team up for charitable MN brew

The Dead Irish Poet stout is now available at liquor stores and bars.

