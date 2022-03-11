Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: You got a chance to be Jordan

Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: 'You got a chance, brother, to be Michael Jordan'

The veteran guard raved about Edwards on J.J. Redick's podcast.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley has seen some greats play and he is confident that Anthony Edwards is going to be one of them. Just how good? Michael Jordan good. 

“If I say this, I know you guys are going to look at me like I’m crazy and I’m going to put all that pressure on that kid," Beverley said on J.J. Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast.

"But, I told him, 'Man, you got a chance, man. You got a chance, brother, to be Michael Jordan. You really do. You really do.'" Beverley said. 

"I've been around a lot of them and the kid doesn't indulge in anything negative -- just all positivity, all video games. His talent level, his skill level, it's crazy. He has a chance to be really special – really special in this league."

Beverly continued about his 20-year-old teammate. 

“He’s gifted, and you don’t see that in a lot of people. So for me to be here amongst him and nurture him through this whole NBA process, what to do day-to-day, how to take care of your body. Everything happens for a reason, everything. I’m telling you, he’s going to be a stud," said Beverley. 

"He got some sh*t, man. He got some sh*t. It's scary, man."

Beverly went on to rave about Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, saying the Wolves "got a good thing going here." 

Minnesota has won six games in a row for the first time since 2004 and they can extend their streak to seven games Friday when they face the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. 

