Patrick Peterson hits injured reserve after leaving Carolina game

The Vikings will be without veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson when they return from the bye and host the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween night.

Peterson was helped off the field during the second half of Minnesota's overtime win at Carolina on Sunday. Initially believing the injury was due to cramping, the Vikings placed Peterson on injured reserve on Monday.

The NFL's injured reserve rules dictate that Peterson will be eligible to return to practice after three weeks, meaning Peterson will definitely miss games against the Cowboys and Ravens before potentially returning Nov. 14 when the Vikings visit the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday that Peterson suffered a hamstring injury while covering D.J. Moore on a deep pass down the left sideline late in the fourth quarter.

Losing Peterson will be tough on a Minnesota defense that could be haunted by Dak Prescott and the high-powered receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper on Sunday Night Football.

It puts the pressure squarely on the shoulders of Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler, who will have an increased role in Peterson's absence.