Penguins hire hockey legend Krissy Wendell-Pohl as amateur scout

The two-time Olympian and NCAA champion will focus on the Minnesota area.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added a Minnesota hockey legend to their scouting department, hiring Krissy Wendel-Pohl as an amateur scout.

A Brooklyn Park native, Wendell-Pohl will focus on the MInnesota area that she knows well. A graduate of Park Center High School, Wendell-Pohl won back-to-back NCAA titles with the Gophers in 2004 and '05 and represented the United States at the 2002 and 2006 Olympics, winning bronze and silver medals.

She was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

Wendell-Pohl's hiring continues a trend in the NHL where more women are being hired in scouting roles. Fellow Olympian Cammi Granato was the first female scout hired by the Vancouver Canucks in January 2020 and months later, the Los Angeles Kings hired Blake Bolden, who became the first Black female scout in league history.