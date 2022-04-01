Skip to main content

Penguins snap Wild's 7-game winning streak

An overtime winner by Evgeni Malkin ended the Wild's homestand on a sour note.

The Minnesota Wild saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday night, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime.

Pittsburgh struck early when Rickard Rakell scored 66 seconds into the game. But the Penguins gave the Wild life in the first period with three power play opportunities.

On their second chance, the Wild put pressure on Casey DeSmith with a scrum in front of the net. With bodies everywhere, Matt Dumba snuck the puck across the goal line to tie the game.

Although Dumba's goal was the first power play marker for a Wild defenseman this season, Minnesota also had trouble staying out of the box. Those issues carried into the second period, which allowed Pittsburgh to take the lead back on a power play goal from Jake Guentzel.

The Penguins extended their lead later in the second when Rakell scored his second goal of the game off a give-and-go with Sidney Crosby. But after Jordan Greenway had a goal wiped off the board when Marcus Foligno was ruled offsides, Frederick Gaudreau gave the Wild a boost with his 10th goal of the season.

The Wild's momentum continued into the third period when Kirill Kaprizov scored his 38th goal of the season. The marker set a franchise record with 14 goals in the month of March and tied Marian Gaborik's single-season record from 2007-08 with 83 points.

Kaprizov's equalizer eventually sent the game into overtime. But the Penguins dominated the extra frame and Evgeni Malkin stuffed in a loose puck to help Pittsburgh escape with the victory.

Despite the loss, the Wild earned a point in the Central Division standings. With a three-point lead over the St. Louis Blues, the Wild will head on the road to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Sports

USATSI_17999049_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Jason Zucker leaves game vs. Wild with apparent injury

The Penguins forward was playing his first game back in Minnesota since being traded.

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 men fatally shot blocks apart in south Minneapolis

The shootings happened Monday. The second victim died a day after the gunfire.

USATSI_16751224_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

campfire shore unsplash crop
Outdoors

Wanna get paid to live at a ND campground this summer?

Free hook-up plus a monthly stiped ... but there's a bit of a catch.

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

mndot flooding march 31 2022 twitter
MN News

Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

The closures started Wednesday and are still in effect Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.00.35 AM
MN Shopping

Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.

t goodwin chisago county
MN News

Charges: Man with suppressed rifle posed 'extreme threat'

The man rammed into a vehicle and fired shots while outside the home.

romaine don't eat
MN Shopping

If you bought this lettuce at one of these 35 MN stores, throw it out

State officials found a parasite in Ocean Mist Farms brand romaine hearts.

scooters
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

The city selected multiple vendors to run the motorized scooter program.

turkeys
MN News

Minnesota bans poultry exhibitions over avian flu concerns

Five producers in five Minnesota counties are confirmed to have HPAI.

