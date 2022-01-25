Skip to main content
Perfect 10: Gophers gymnasts make history with two perfect scores

Mya Hooten and Ona Loper were literally perfect on Monday night.

For the first time in Gophers history, two gymnasts recorded perfect 10 scores in the same meet. It happened Monday night when Mya Hooper scored a perfect 10 on the floor and Ona Loper did it on the vault. 

Minnesota lost the team title to No. 1-ranked Michigan, 198.025 to 197.650. But it was a night to remember as Hooten had the crowd at Maturi Pavilion going crazy with her floor routine. 

Hooten's performance even caught the attention of St. Paul native and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee. 

It was the second career perfect 10 for Hooten, who is a sophomore from Woodbury who attended Chanhassen High School. 

For Loper, a fifth-year senior from South Carolina, her 10 on the vault was the fourth perfect score of her career – and she knew it as soon as she landed. 

"That right there for whomever is watching, that was perfection. Any other vault in the nation should be compared to what we just saw right there from Ona Loper," the Big Ten Network analyst said. 

According to the U of M, a third Gopher gymnast had a perfect score from one judge on her even bars routine. That was Lexy Ramler, who won the all-around title for a second week in a row after posting a 39.825 score. It's the highest all-around score in the nation this season. 

Ramler scored a 9.975 on vault and floor, a 9.950 on bars and 9.925 on beam. One judge scored her bar routine a perfect 10. 

Minnesota, ranked No. 7 in the country, travels to College Park to face Maryland on Sunday. 

