October 28, 2021
Post Bucks win, KAT says “I play with f****** passion”

Towns was asked how he controls his emotions on the court.
Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a huge victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night but Karl-Anthony Towns made more headlines with his comments after the game.

Speaking to Bally Sports North's Marney Gellner after the win, Towns was asked about his ability to keep his emotions under control on the court.

"I think fans get the wrong impression," Towns explained. "I play with f*****g passion. That's what I play with. I came in here to Minnesota, I've always played with passion. That's what I want to do. I play with energy and if people don't like that...I'm sorry for them."

Towns has come out with a lot of passion in the first four games in the season but was coming off a rocky two-game set with the Pelicans. After fouling out in the first game on Saturday night, Towns picked up two quick fouls in Monday's loss.

The Timberwolves star has also found himself in physical altercations throughout his career, including a 2019 brawl with Joel Embiid.

With Towns admitting he watches videos of gorillas fighting to the death before games, it's clear he has brought an aggressive mindset to this season. But with his importance to the team, he knows that it's a delicate balance.

In Milwaukee, KAT continued to show intensity in his play, but this time kept quiet around the officials.

"These guys see that the I way I act is [going to] be the way they want to act," Towns said. "So I got to be very quiet...just keeping us all together making sure I can do the best things I can on the court from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint. Obviously, I let my play talk for itself."

