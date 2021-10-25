Proctor football investigation: Case goes to county attorney

A county prosecutor is set to review evidence gathered in the Proctor football investigation, after which they will make a decision about criminal charges.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office said Monday it had received a referral from the Proctor Police Department, which had been investigating misconduct allegations involving the Proctor High School football team.

"The County Attorney’s Office is aware of the community’s interest and desire to see timely results of the criminal investigation," the office said Monday, adding a decision on whether criminal charges should be filed in connection with the case "will [be] made carefully and without undue delay."

But the amount of evidence the office needs to review means the office can't speculate on a timeline at this point, the statement added.

"This office will conduct a thorough and careful review of the evidence before making any charging decisions," the county attorney's office said.

Word of the alleged misconduct began to spread in late September, and the scandal has hovered over the program since. The high school canceled its football season days later. The Rails' now-former head coach, Derek Parendo, resigned in mid-October, blaming a "toxic environment" at the school following the controversy.

School and police officials have not discussed the allegations in detail due to the involvement of minors, though speculation has continued to simmer on social media.

Superintendent John Engelking, in a recent school board meeting, said there had been "misinformation" on social networks about how the district isn't doing anything about the incident.

"You need to know we are doing everything we can to support our kids and our staff," he said.

