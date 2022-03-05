Skip to main content
Report: Aaron Rodgers considering four teams for 2022

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

While most in Minnesota are focused on what the Minnesota Vikings will do with Kirk Cousins, there's a more high-profile storyline going on in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers's future with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air as the four-time MVP is considering his options for the 2022 season. On Saturday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Rodgers is considering four teams including the Packers as potential destinations.

"As we understand it, the current question isn't simply Packers vs. Not the Packers," Florio wrote. "It's Green Bay [or the other three teams] with the final move hinging on what Rodgers decides to do."

Florio lists the Denver Broncos, Tennesee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams Rodgers is considering. He also reports that each team has trade compensation lined up with the Packers and the potential moves "have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers."

The Packers are coming off back-to-back 13-3 seasons with Rodgers but enter the offseason with major salary cap issues. According to Spotrac, Green Bay is $29.7 million over the salary cap, which is after the Packers converted several salaries into signing bonuses last week.

The Packers also have a decision to make on Davante Adams, who becomes a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 15.

With the potential of not having a stronger roster, Rodgers may have his sights set elsewhere. That includes Tennessee, who earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs but were ousted by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers also had a strong supporting cast who willed Ben Roethlisberger to a playoff berth.

But the biggest connection may be in Denver, where the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach.

Whatever the decision, Rodgers previously said he would make his choice "quickly." With free agency approaching, the time to make that decision is running out.

