November 10, 2021
Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers fined for violating NFL COVID protocols

The organization could face an increased fine and loss of draft picks for future violations.
Aaron Rodgers

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard after an investigation to determine whether the organization had failed to follow the league's protocols for COVID-19.

The investigation was conducted after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. After saying he had been "immunized" last summer, the league announced that he was considered an unvaccinated player and would miss a minimum of 10 days including last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers called the league's protocols "draconian" on the Pat McAfee Show last Friday but also said he adhered to the guidelines. Rodgers apologized for his comments on Tuesday but he also did not wear a mask during press conferences or on the sideline during preseason games, which were both violations.

As a result, the Packers were fined $300,000 for not reporting that Rodgers was unvaccinated. They were also fined for failing to report that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party, which violated a protocol that unvaccinated players may not gather in groups of three or more people.

Rodgers and Lazard were fined $14,650 each for violating the protocols.

Demovsky reports that the NFL took the Packers' cooperation with the investigation into consideration but the team could face an increased fine and the loss of draft picks for future violations.

Aaron Rodgers
