Anthony Edwards entered into NBA's COVID protocols

The Minnesota Timberwolves have placed guard Anthony Edwards and forward Taurean Prince into the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols for COVID-19 and both will at least miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Dane Moore, the Timberwolves are fully vaccinated. He also mentions that head coach Chris Finch said on Wednesday that the team is "on its way" to being fully boosted.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski also mentioned that the Timberwolves had been emphasizing masking throughout the facility and meeting less in recent weeks due to the NBA's outbreak throughout the league.

The Lakers have also been hit hard by positive tests as four players are in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols including guard Russell Westbrook and center Dwight Howard.

The fact that Edwards and Prince are fully vaccinated could mean a quicker return to the court but is still a big loss for the Timberwolves.

After contending for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award last season, Edwards is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Timberwolves in his sophomore campaign. He is also coming off one of his best games of the season, draining ten 3-pointers in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.