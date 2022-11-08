A boxer from Kazakhstan is reportedly in a coma following a 12th-round knockout at the Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday.

An assistant trainer of Aidos Yerbossynuly confirmed to ESPN the Kazakh fighter was placed in the medically induced coma on Sunday following surgery.

David Morrell Jr. defended his WBA super middleweight title by knocking out unbeaten Yerbossynuly, finishing the fight with a strong right hand to the face.

Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following the conclusion of the fight and remains there Tuesday.

He was knocked down twice in the final round, with the second impact seen at the 1:30 mark of the video at the bottom of this page.

According to CompuBox, Morrell Jr. outpunched Yerbossynuly 237-82, landing 47% of his power shots and dominating the final two rounds.

Yerbossynuly can be observed in a video taken from a fan in a crowd, stumbling and uneasy on his feet following the conclusion of the match. Morrell Jr. had to help him get to his corner.

Premier Boxing Champions and TGB Promotions provided the following joint-statement to Bring Me The News:

“Representatives of TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos’ team and we are monitoring the situation closely. Out of respect for he and his family’s privacy, we can’t share any details but we ask the boxing community to keep him in its thoughts and prayers."

Morrell Jr. shared a tweet with Yerbossynuly in mind Monday afternoon, saying "you'll ... be in my prayers" and shared a hope that he recovers quickly.

ESPN reports Yerbossynuly hadn't fought in a match since September 2021.

Bring Me The News reached out to HCMC for an update on Yerbossynuly's condition.