Report: Cam Dantzler tests positive for COVID

The Vikings placed the cornerback on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings placed Cam Dantzler on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, depleting a cornerback group that has been ravaged by ineffectiveness and injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Dantzler has tested positive for the virus. If he is unvaccinated, Dantzler would be out 10 days under the league's COVID protocols.

Dantzler has played sparingly this season but had the highest coverage grade on the team in Sunday's loss to the Browns according to Pro Football Focus

The positive test puts the Vikings in a bind after Bashaud Breeland left Sunday's game with a non-COVID illness. Breeland hasn't been effective on the field either, ranking last out of 79 qualifying cornerbacks in PFF's defensive grades.

With Kris Boyd also missing Sunday's game, Dantzler's positive test could not only leave the Vikings thin at cornerback but affect the rest of the team as well.

The Vikings owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL entering this season and according to a September report from the Star Tribune, five starters including safety Harrison Smith are unvaccinated.

That could create an interesting situation if any of the unvaccinated players are exposed and make next Sunday's with the Lions difficult.