Report: Carolina Panthers to interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak is expected to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator opening, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Kubiak, who remains under contract with the Vikings, is all but guaranteed to be let go by the Vikings once a new general manager and head coach are in place – and with him reportedly interviewing for lateral job move indicates that his time in Minnesota is done.

Under Kubiak this season – his first as offensive coordinator – the Vikings finished 12th in total yards, 11th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards and 14th in points. But despite ranking in the top half of the league in those categories, Kubiak's play-calling was under constant criticism from fans and his head coach, Mike Zimmer.

After the Vikings' blowout loss to the Packers in Week 17 at Lambeau Field, Zimmer expressed frustration with Kubiak's play-calling, saying he wanted the Vikings to run the ball more, despite trailing 20-3 at the half with a backup QB (Sean Mannion) starting in place of Kirk Cousins, who was on the COVID-19 list.

“We ran the ball nine times yesterday and two quarterback runs. So we ran 11 times in the whole course of the ballgame,” said Zimmer. "My frustration is our best player is either [Justin] Jefferson or [Dalvin] Cook, and we’re playing with a backup quarterback and—no offense to Sean [Mannion]—we’re throwing the ball 45 times."

For the record, just over five minutes into the third quarter the Vikings were trailing 27-3, so running the ball literally made zero sense if the Vikings were to have any hope of making a miraculous comeback.

Zimmer has since been fired.