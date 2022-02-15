Report: Giroux prefers Avs; Wild or Blues would be 'acceptable'

Skip to main content
Report: Claude Giroux prefers Avs; Wild or Blues would be 'acceptable'

Report: Claude Giroux prefers Avs; Wild or Blues would be 'acceptable'

Minnesota has a better cap space situation than the Avs and Blues.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has a better cap space situation than the Avs and Blues.

Claude Giroux is one of the biggest names potentially on the move before the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and one of only three teams he'd consider waiving his no-trade clause is the Minnesota Wild, according to Colorado Avalanche insider Adrian Dater. 

Per Dater, Giroux would prefer to be traded to the Avalanche, but if that doesn't happen the Wild or St. Louis Blues would be "acceptable alternatives." 

Giroux, 34, carries a reported $8.275 million cap hit, which might be good for the Wild if they are indeed interested because Minnesota has more cap space than the Avs and Blues have combined. According to CapFriendly.com, the Wild have $6.09 million in cap space, the Blues have only $175,000 and the Avs are have $1.691 million. 

Who knows what the Wild would have to give up for Giroux and his expiring contract, but he certainly won't be cheap. 

Most NHL evaluators believe the Wild have a top three prospect pool, but would GM Bill Guerin be willing to give up any of 20-year-old Marco Rossi (center), 19-year-old Jesper Wallstedt (goalie), 19-year-old Carson Lambos (defense), 19-year-old Marat Khusnutdinov or 18-year-old St. Cloud State star Jack Peart (defense)?

Giroux is a center by nature but can also play either wing position. But if the Wild acquired him to play center, you can assume he'd center the first or second line, but probably the second because there's no sense in breaking up the Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello combination. 

  • L1: Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
  • L2: Kevin Fiala – Claude Girioux – Matt Boldy
  • L3: Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Giroux is a seven time All-Star, including this season. He has 15 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for the Flyers this season. 

Next Up

Claude Giroux
MN Wild

Report: Giroux prefers Avs; Wild or Blues would be 'acceptable'

Minnesota has a better cap space situation than the Avs and Blues.

1024px-Rage_Against_The_Machine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Rage Against the Machine concert rescheduled — again

Fans will have to wait until 2023.

Paul Allen
MN Wild

KFAN's Paul Allen set to make NHL debut calling Wild games

Allen will call a pair of games during a Wild road trip in March.

police tape
MN News

1 person critical after shooting inside Mpls. business

MPD said a crowd gathered around officers and paramedics at the scene.

ice rescue
MN News

Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

The man was cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

i-35 rice county google street view crop
MN News

Teen critically injured when pickup slams into bridge post on I-35

The teen had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

jeopardy 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

No one got this final 'Jeopardy!' question about Minnesota correct

Clearly, none of the contestants are from the Midwest.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the 10 candidates for the MN Mr. Basketball award

The candidates will be trimmed to five finalists in early March.

minnesota state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' will return to the fairgrounds in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings.

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Report: Patrick Beverley agrees to extension with Timberwolves

Beverley was scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

Cory Hepola
MN Music and Radio

Cory Hepola is out after 3 years at WCCO Radio

The last show he hosted was the same day he said he's considering a run for governor.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 11.22.12 AM
MN Wild

NHL analyst Anson Carter takes shot at Wild fans, reporters

It is not wise to challenge fans and reporters in the State of Hockey.

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway signs extension with Minnesota Wild

He'll carry an annual salary of $3 million.

MN Wild

Avs, Blues, Kings pushing Wild in uneasy playoff race

Making matters worse is Minnesota's very busy schedule.

Paul Allen
MN Wild

KFAN's Paul Allen set to make NHL debut calling Wild games

Allen will call a pair of games during a Wild road trip in March.

Anson Carter
MN Wild

Anson Carter goes at Michael Russo on national TV, Russo responds

Russo defended himself during a Thursday interview on KFAN.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings.

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno suspended for 'unacceptable' kneeing incident

It would've been a longer suspension had he used significant force behind the knee.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 1.43.01 PM
MN Wild

Matt Dumba still out with injury suffered in fight with Anders Lee

Dumba was injured during a fight with Edina native Anders Lee.