Report: Giroux prefers Avs; Wild or Blues would be 'acceptable'

Claude Giroux is one of the biggest names potentially on the move before the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and one of only three teams he'd consider waiving his no-trade clause is the Minnesota Wild, according to Colorado Avalanche insider Adrian Dater.

Per Dater, Giroux would prefer to be traded to the Avalanche, but if that doesn't happen the Wild or St. Louis Blues would be "acceptable alternatives."

Giroux, 34, carries a reported $8.275 million cap hit, which might be good for the Wild if they are indeed interested because Minnesota has more cap space than the Avs and Blues have combined. According to CapFriendly.com, the Wild have $6.09 million in cap space, the Blues have only $175,000 and the Avs are have $1.691 million.

Who knows what the Wild would have to give up for Giroux and his expiring contract, but he certainly won't be cheap.

Most NHL evaluators believe the Wild have a top three prospect pool, but would GM Bill Guerin be willing to give up any of 20-year-old Marco Rossi (center), 19-year-old Jesper Wallstedt (goalie), 19-year-old Carson Lambos (defense), 19-year-old Marat Khusnutdinov or 18-year-old St. Cloud State star Jack Peart (defense)?

Giroux is a center by nature but can also play either wing position. But if the Wild acquired him to play center, you can assume he'd center the first or second line, but probably the second because there's no sense in breaking up the Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello combination.

L1: Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

L2: Kevin Fiala – Claude Girioux – Matt Boldy

L3: Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Giroux is a seven time All-Star, including this season. He has 15 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for the Flyers this season.