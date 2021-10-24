October 24, 2021
Report: Dak Prescott will be 'ready to go' for matchup with Vikings

The Dallas quarterback is expected to be available for next Sunday's showdown.
Dak Prescott

The Minnesota Vikings won't catch a break when they come out of the bye as Dak Prescott will reportedly be "ready to go" when the Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

Prescott suffered a calf injury on the final play of the Cowboys' Week 6 victory over the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the team is optimistic about Prescott's availability against the Vikings but will proceed cautiously this week.

The Cowboys' signal caller has been terrific this season throwing for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns along with a career-high 73.1 percent completion rate. His presence will be a massive challenge for the Vikings who placed Patrick Peterson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this week.

The game will have massive implications for the Vikings, who have a 3-3 heading into this week's bye. With Dallas sitting atop the NFC East at 5-1, this is a game the Vikings can use as a signature win while looking to get back into the playoff picture.

