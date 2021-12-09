Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Report: Dalvin Cook a game-time decision against Steelers
Publish date:

Report: Dalvin Cook a game-time decision against Steelers

One report says he will play barring a pregame setback.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

One report says he will play barring a pregame setback.

There are mixed reports about Dalvin Cook's status for tonight's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, but all of the reports indicate there is optimism that Cook will be able to suit up against a staunch Pittsburgh defense. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says Cook is "trending towards playing," noting that Cook took first-team reps in practice and wants to "give it a go." 

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Cook has passed tests on his shoulder and will play "barring pregame setback." 

NFL insider Josina Anderson says Cook will be a game-time decision. 

Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum (reportedly) just 11 days ago. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Cook would miss "at least" two games, with head coach Mike Zimmer saying the running back was "day-to-day." 

If Cook doesn't play tonight, the load will again fall on Alexander Mattison and rookie Kene Nwangwu, with Mattison likely getting the bulk of the work. 

The Vikings have already ruled out wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw. 

Next Up

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook a game-time decision against Steelers

One report says he will play barring a pregame setback.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee MN elections

She has cited questions about election "integrity" despite no evidence of fraud.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9

Hospitalizations have ticked up again in today's report.

waseca federal prison
MN Coronavirus

The worst federal prison COVID-19 outbreak in America can be found in MN

A total of 278 inmates in the federal prison system have COVID, including 132 inmates at the Waseca facility.

31010_1400x900BMTNSocial
Sponsored Story

How do you get a degree in nursing? What if you don’t have any nursing experience?

It’s never been a better time to join the frontline of essential healthcare workers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.57.39 AM
MN News

Minnesota school district loses 9 school buses in fire

The district is confident services won't be compromised.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police chase in Twin Cities ends with 2 teens dead, SUV split in half

They stole the vehicle in Minneapolis and fled police in Robbinsdale.

snow blower
MN Weather

NWS increases snow amounts forecast for Winter Storm Atticus

A foot of snow is possible.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Michigan State hands Gophers first loss

The 19th ranked Spartans knocked Minnesota from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley returns but Jazz rout Timberwolves

The Jazz avenged last season's 0-3 record with a blowout victory.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

Related

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Mixed reports on Dalvin Cook's injury status

The Vikings running back could miss two games...or he could play Sunday.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Lawsuit reveals more details of abuse allegations against Dalvin Cook

Warning: Details in this story are graphic.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook unlikely to play Monday against Packers

Cook has been fighting a shoulder injury for about a month.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Will Dalvin Cook report to Vikings training camp?

Mike Zimmer said Cook will report, but his agent said Cook hasn't spoken to the Vikings during his holdout.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings facing big injury issues ahead of game against Lions

Will it even matter against the winless Lions?

MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook out, report says Everson Griffen's return not close

Cook has been plagued by a hamstring injury since Week 2 at Green Bay.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook injured, Vikings drop crucial game against 49ers

The Vikings couldn't stop the Niners' rushing attack in a 34-26 loss.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook sued by ex-girlfriend over alleged assault

Cook's agent says that no criminal complaints have been filed.