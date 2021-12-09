Report: Dalvin Cook a game-time decision against Steelers

There are mixed reports about Dalvin Cook's status for tonight's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, but all of the reports indicate there is optimism that Cook will be able to suit up against a staunch Pittsburgh defense.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says Cook is "trending towards playing," noting that Cook took first-team reps in practice and wants to "give it a go."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Cook has passed tests on his shoulder and will play "barring pregame setback."

NFL insider Josina Anderson says Cook will be a game-time decision.

Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum (reportedly) just 11 days ago. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Cook would miss "at least" two games, with head coach Mike Zimmer saying the running back was "day-to-day."

If Cook doesn't play tonight, the load will again fall on Alexander Mattison and rookie Kene Nwangwu, with Mattison likely getting the bulk of the work.

The Vikings have already ruled out wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw.