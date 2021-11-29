Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Report: Dalvin Cook has dislocated shoulder, will undergo MRI

The Vikings running back was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Dalvin Cook

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday's loss to the 49ers with a dislocated shoulder and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday.

Cook was injured in the third quarter on Sunday when he took a handoff deep in Vikings territory. After he was tackled, Cook fumbled the ball and grabbed his shoulder in pain before lying on the ground for several minutes and being carted off the field.

Cook tallied 103 total yards before leaving the game, which built off a strong season where he's collected 773 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

If Cook is out for an extended amount of time, it should lead to an increased opportunity for Alexander Mattison, who ran for 21 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in relief of Cook. Rookie Kene Nwangwu could also factor in after returning his second kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday.

