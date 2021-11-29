Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Report: Dalvin Cook suffered torn labrum, dislocated shoulder
Publish date:

Report: Dalvin Cook suffered torn labrum, dislocated shoulder

Cook is now dealing with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum on both sides of his body, according to a report.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Cook is now dealing with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum on both sides of his body, according to a report.

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook underwent an MRI on Monday to determine how much damage was done when he dislocated his left shoulder during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the results aren't good. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cook not only dislocated his left shoulder, but he also suffered a torn labrum. What's more is that Rapoport says Cook was already playing through a torn labrum on his other side

The injuries are not considering season-ending, though it does appear that Cook will be out for a "few games," Rapoport says. 

It's worth noting that 49ers tight end George Kittle played through a torn labrum for well over a year. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in 2019 and wound up completely tearing his labrum, only to tough it out with the help of a protective sleeve. 

"So I dislocated my shoulder last year," Kittle told the Pardon My Take podcast, per NBC Sports Bay Area, "and my labrum is completely torn. So I don't get surgery on it... [The protective sleeve] basically helps me, so it doesn't hurt all the time."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

But that is one example of a player deciding to tough out the pain, whereas there are countless other examples of players electing to repair a torn labrum with surgery, which often comes with a recovery of time of 4-8 months (as was the case with Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams). 

If Cook isn't able to play this week against the Lions and beyond, the expectation will be to see a combination of Alexander Mattison and rookie Kene Nwangwu, who returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. 

"I think there's a chance he might end up getting some more playing time," head coach Mike Zimmer said of Nwangwu.

Zimmer will likely have more to say about the running back situation when he meets with the media at 4 p.m. Monday. 

Next Up

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook suffered torn labrum, dislocated shoulder

Cook is now dealing with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum on both sides of his body, according to a report.

Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

Tanner Morgan returning to Gophers for 6th season

One Gophers QB has already entered the transfer portal.

Allina Health Richfield - 407 W 66th St, Richfield, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN News

Charges: Clinic locked down after man tried to enter, threatened passersby

Staff at the clinic suspected he was intoxicated, according to the complaint.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.

unsplash - woman sick coughing - CROP
MN Coronavirus

Long COVID: Review of Mayo patients may provide new clues

The researchers summarized three "major novel findings" from the data.

Joe Biden
MN News

Biden's visit to MN will include stop at Dakota County Technical College

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed earlier this month.

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Victim of 'accidental' shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Duluth woman

The 23-year-old died three days after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle.

ambulance
MN News

Motorist dead after crashing into utility pole in south Minneapolis

The crash happened Saturday night in the South Uptown neighborhood.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

Merwin Liquors Mounds View
MN News

Police shoot, kill man inside Mounds View liquor store

It follows an alleged armed carjacking outside a nearby Aldi.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook has dislocated shoulder, will undergo MRI

The Vikings running back was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Watch: Kirk Cousins lines up under guard on critical 4th down play

Kirk Cousins went "Full Kirk" at the worst possible time.

Related

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook has dislocated shoulder, will undergo MRI

The Vikings running back was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Will Dalvin Cook report to Vikings training camp?

Mike Zimmer said Cook will report, but his agent said Cook hasn't spoken to the Vikings during his holdout.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings lose wild game to Seahawks; Dalvin Cook injured

Cook appeared to injure his shoulder in the third quarter.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook to undergo MRI after groin injury against Seahawks

Cook was immediately taken to the locker room.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook unlikely to play Monday against Packers

Cook has been fighting a shoulder injury for about a month.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings, Dalvin Cook break off contract talks

Cook is due to make $1.3 million this season.

MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook out, report says Everson Griffen's return not close

Cook has been plagued by a hamstring injury since Week 2 at Green Bay.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook returns home after unexpected death of his father

James Cook was just 46 years old.