Deshea Townsend spurns Vikings, but Mike Pettine set to be hired

Photo credit: Kirby Lee (USA Today Sports)

The Minnesota Vikings continue to shuffle their coaching staff but while they added a former head coach to the mix, they lost one of their prior commitments.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are expected to hire Mike Pettine to their staff. Pelissero points out the Vikings are still expected to name Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator but Pettine will have a role on the staff.

While it is unknown what that role could be, one possible solution could be as defensive backs coach.

That position was supposed to be filled by Deshea Townsend but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the two-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly had a change of heart and will join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Rapoport, Townsend never signed a deal with the Vikings, which makes sense under the NFL's rules. Currently, the Vikings can not announce the hiring of head coach Kevin O'Connell until after his Los Angeles Rams play in the Super Bowl.

The situation is also similar to the Vikings' recruitment of Donatell, who reportedly agreed to become a defensive consultant with the Seattle Seahawks. before agreeing to be the new defensive coordinator in Minnesota.

The fluidity of this situation even gave Vikings fans a scare with O'Connell. Rams head coach Sean McVay hinted earlier in the week he could retire at some point to spend more time with his family, leading some to speculate he could retire if the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Such a scenario could lead O'Connell to have a change of heart and stay in Los Angeles. But that rumor was squashed by Rapoport, who received a text from McVay saying he's committed to the Rams for the foreseeable future.

With Chris Kuper (offensive line) and Curtis Modkins (running backs) also expected to be announced this week, the Vikings are probably eager to make everything official.