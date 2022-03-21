Report: Ex-Packers star LB Za'Darius Smith visiting Vikings

Za'Darius Smith is expected to be in Minnesota for a free agent meeting with the Vikings on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Smith reportedly agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens last week but then backed out of it, putting his services back on the open market.

According to Over The Cap, the Vikings only have $1.3 million in cap space so any move to add Smith would require some magic from Minnesota's front office. One thing Minnesota might have going for them is that Smith is reportedly close to Mike Pettine and Mike Smith, both of whom are now part of Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff.

Smith, 29, played just 18 snaps this past season and underwent back surgery to repair an injury. If he were to sign with the Vikings, he and Danielle Hunter, who has played in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries, would create one of the best 1-2 pass-rushing punches in the NFL. At least when they're healthy.

Smith racked up a combined 26 sacks in 2019 and 2020 and made it to the Pro Bowl both years.