Report: Gophers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Minnesota Gopher football team will reportedly head to Phoenix to face the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Gophers finished the regular season with a victory over Wisconsin on Nov. 27 to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record. According to The Action Network, the Gophers are favored by two points over the Mountaineers, who went 6-6 this season.

Minnesota has had several changes since the victory over the Badgers with running back Mohamed Ibrahim and quarterback Tanner Morgan declaring their intention to return next season. The Gophers also fired offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and have reportedly replaced him with Kirk Ciarrocca, who was the offensive coordinator during Minnesota's 11-2 season in 2019.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be played at Chase Field and have a kickoff of 9:15 p.m.