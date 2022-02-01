Skip to main content
Report: Jim Harbaugh arriving in Minnesota on Wednesday

And the report says DeMeco Ryans has declined a second interview with the Vikings.

Credit: Maize & Blue Nation via Wikimedia Commons

And the report says DeMeco Ryans has declined a second interview with the Vikings.

Big news Monday night from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who says Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will fly to Minnesota on Wednesday and formally interview for the head coach position with the Minnesota Vikings. 

The report says Harbaugh's Wednesday interview is "another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL."

Additionally, Pelissero says 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans declined a second interview with the Vikings, meaning the Vikings' job could be down to four candidates: Harbaugh, Rams coordinators Raheem Morris and Kevin O'Connell, and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. 

Graham had his first interview with the Vikings on Saturday, while the Vikings were believed to be in L.A. on Monday to begin second interviews with O'Connell and Morris. 

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

