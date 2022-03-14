Report: Multiple execs would 'put money' on Story signing with Twins

Skip to main content
Report: Multiple execs would 'put money' on Trevor Story signing with the Twins

Report: Multiple execs would 'put money' on Trevor Story signing with the Twins

Is Trevor Story worth the price? He's been a completely different player outside of Coors Field.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Is Trevor Story worth the price? He's been a completely different player outside of Coors Field.

After a wild weekend that saw the Twins trade Mitch Garver to the Rangers for Isiah Kiner-Faleh, then trade 2021 top draft pick Chase Petty to the Reds for Sonny Gray, followed by Kiner-Faleh, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt being dealt to the Yankees for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, the Twins might not be done. 

Numerous reports say the Twins are interested in acquiring free agent shortstop Trevor Story, including MLB Network's Joel Sherman, who took his report a step further with inside info from "multiple executives." 

"There's kind of an information super highway in baseball and as soon as this trade was made last night I got multiple texts from executives that were like, 'I'll put some money on Trevor Story ending up at shortstop for the Minnesota Twins,'" Sherman said. 

The Twins have money to spend thanks to the Yankees taking on all $50 million remaining on Donaldson's contract. But the question with Story, wherever he winds up, is if he can shake the alarming home/road splits that matter-of-factly say he's a great hitter at Coors Field and an average hitter outside of the thin air.

Last year, Story slashed .296/.365/.515 at home and .203/.292/.426 on the road. In 2020 he only played 59 games but he still hit .333 at home and .246 on the road, and his splits are just as staggering in years prior. 

In 2019 he hit .328 and slugged a ludicrous .662 with 24 homers at home, but hit just .260 with a .445 slugging percentage and 11 homers on the road. Same story in 2018 as 26 of his 37 homers were at Coors Field and his slugging percentage was more than 200 points lower on the road (.678 at home, .452 on the road). 

We'll see what happens but the Twins certainly still appear to be lurking amongst baseball's giants in search of high-caliber talent. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Trevor Story
MN Twins

Report: Multiple execs would 'put money' on Story signing with Twins

Is Trevor Story worth the price? He's been a completely different player outside of Coors Field.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 2.48.38 PM
MN News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins bipartisan group on visit to Poland, near Ukraine border

Klobuchar gave accounts of the scene near the Ukrainian base hit by Russian missiles Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 8.38.34 AM
MN News

Bands of snow causing problems on the roads Monday morning

Precip could be heavy at times.

Missing woman st cloud
MN News

Missing St. Cloud woman found dead near Mississippi River

Annette Louise Brown, 62, was last seen Thursday on the St. Cloud State University campus.

ambulance
MN News

2-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

Little has been shared about how the child was shot.

jennifer carnahan
MN News

Ex-MN GOP chair Carnahan running for late-husband's seat in Congress

She said she's running to continue Jim Hagedorn's fight.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Extending Cousins means finding answers that haven't been there

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first major move is to lock up Cousins through 2023, which means he believes he can win where no one else has.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 10.26.57 PM
Minnesota Life

City of Minneapolis seeking partners to host public 'parklets'

The parklets serve as extensions of the sidewalk and can include amenities like seating and plantings.

BeFunky-collage
MN Twins

Twins, Yankees complete blockbuster trade

A massive trade for the Twins and Yankees.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild's goaltending spoils Koivu's big night

No. 9 was raised to the rafters but the Wild's goaltending spoiled the party.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

Related

BeFunky-collage
MN Twins

Twins, Yankees complete blockbuster trade

A massive trade for the Twins and Yankees.

Bryan Acuna
MN Twins

Twins sign 16-year-old brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Bryan Acuna is one of the top international prospects, according to MLB.com.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
MN Twins

Twins trade for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, send Mitch Garver to Texas

The Twins also acquired a minor league pitcher in the deal.

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins' home opener canceled, MLB's lockout continues

MLB canceled its second wave of games on Wednesday.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

Blake_Snell,_Wilson_Ramos_(41371609524)
MN Twins

Twins and Rays would be ideal trade partners this winter

There's multiple starting pitchers Minnesota could trade for.

Bumgarner
MN Twins

Report: Twins among 'heaviest suitors' for Bumgarner

It appears two AL Central teams are in on Bumgarner.