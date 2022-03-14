Report: Multiple execs would 'put money' on Story signing with Twins

After a wild weekend that saw the Twins trade Mitch Garver to the Rangers for Isiah Kiner-Faleh, then trade 2021 top draft pick Chase Petty to the Reds for Sonny Gray, followed by Kiner-Faleh, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt being dealt to the Yankees for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, the Twins might not be done.

Numerous reports say the Twins are interested in acquiring free agent shortstop Trevor Story, including MLB Network's Joel Sherman, who took his report a step further with inside info from "multiple executives."

"There's kind of an information super highway in baseball and as soon as this trade was made last night I got multiple texts from executives that were like, 'I'll put some money on Trevor Story ending up at shortstop for the Minnesota Twins,'" Sherman said.

The Twins have money to spend thanks to the Yankees taking on all $50 million remaining on Donaldson's contract. But the question with Story, wherever he winds up, is if he can shake the alarming home/road splits that matter-of-factly say he's a great hitter at Coors Field and an average hitter outside of the thin air.

Last year, Story slashed .296/.365/.515 at home and .203/.292/.426 on the road. In 2020 he only played 59 games but he still hit .333 at home and .246 on the road, and his splits are just as staggering in years prior.

In 2019 he hit .328 and slugged a ludicrous .662 with 24 homers at home, but hit just .260 with a .445 slugging percentage and 11 homers on the road. Same story in 2018 as 26 of his 37 homers were at Coors Field and his slugging percentage was more than 200 points lower on the road (.678 at home, .452 on the road).

We'll see what happens but the Twins certainly still appear to be lurking amongst baseball's giants in search of high-caliber talent.

