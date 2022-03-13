Report: 'Multiple teams' calling Vikings about Danielle Hunter

Skip to main content
The Vikings have a decision to make with the star pass-rusher.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have contacted the Minnesota Vikings regarding the status of Danielle Hunter.

The star pass rusher is one of several Vikings whose future is in question this offseason. Hunter's contract calls for a cap hit of $26.2 million including an $18 million roster bonus due on March 20.

With the Vikings entering this offseason roughly $15 million over the salary cap, Hunter's contract is one reason why teams believe he is available. 

That possibility has been heightened over the past two seasons, where Hunter has missed 26 of the past 33 games with neck and pectoral injuries.

Still, Hunter is one of the most prolific pass rushers in franchise history. His 60.5 sacks rank fifth since it became an official statistic in 1982 and he collected six sacks in seven games before getting injured last season.

It's that production that has enticed teams to call the Vikings about Hunter's availability. Fowler reported that the Vikings are not believed to be actively shopping Hunter, a similar scenario played out with the Chicago Bears last week.

In their own cap-strapped situation, the Bears traded fellow edge rusher Khalil Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

While the Vikings could use Hunter, his contract and the switch to a 3-4 scheme under Ed Donatell could be motivating factors to make a deal. With several moves expected to happen before the start of the league year on Thursday, Hunter is one of several names to keep an eye on.

