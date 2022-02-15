Skip to main content
Report: Patrick Beverley agrees to extension with Timberwolves

Beverley was scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to an extension with guard Patrick Beverley that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2022-23 season.

Beverley was scheduled to become a free agent after this season but according to Beverley's agent through ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is a one-year extension worth $13 million.

Beverley was acquired last summer in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. In 38 games this season, he is averaging nine points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

But it's been his leadership and tenacious attitude on the defensive end that has the Timberwolves in the mix for a playoff spot.

Minnesota (30-27) currently sits in the seventh seed in the Western Conference. They are also 1.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the sixth seed and a bye from the play-in tournament.

