Report: Ryan Poles is Vikings' 'top choice' for general manager

Poles was one of two finalists revealed on Friday.
Wilf

According to Purple Insider's Matthew Coller, Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles is the Minnesota Vikings' top choice to become the team's next general manager.

Poles is one of two reported finalists for the job along with Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after the team requested a second interview on Friday. While Poles is expected to interview for the job next week, the Vikings may have competition for his services.

Poles is a finalist for the Chicago Bears' vacant general manager position and Coller warned that he could choose the Bears if they make him a better offer.

The 37-year-old has been a top candidate for several general manager openings the past two seasons. He was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers' job last offseason and was in the mix for the New York Giants before they hired Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen on Friday.

