Twins, Yankees complete blockbuster trade

Twins trade Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Yankees for Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela
The Minnesota Twins weren't about to be left in the dust of Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady news on Sunday night, as they have made a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees.
The Twins are sending third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
The Twins had acquired Kiner-Falefa from the Rangers in exchange for Mitch Garver on Saturday, followed by Sunday's midday trade that sent 2021 first-round pick, starting pitcher Chase Petty, going to the Reds for veteran right-hander Sonny Gray.
What's more is that the Yankees are eating all of Donaldson's $50 million remaining on his contract, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
Sanchez, 28, is a two-time All-Star who struggled mightily in 2021, slashing .204/.307/.423 with 23 homers and 54 RBI, while striking out 121 times in 383 at-bats.
Urshela, 29, slashed .267/.301/.419 with 14 homers and 49 RBI in 116 games last season.
