Skip to main content
Twins trade Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Yankees for Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela

Twins trade Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Yankees for Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela

A massive trade for the Twins and Yankees.

© Tim Heitman, Gary Rohman, Wendell Cruz, Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

A massive trade for the Twins and Yankees.

The Minnesota Twins weren't about to be left in the dust of Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady news on Sunday night, as they have made a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees. 

The Twins are sending third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela. 

The Twins had acquired Kiner-Falefa from the Rangers in exchange for Mitch Garver on Saturday, followed by Sunday's midday trade that sent 2021 first-round pick, starting pitcher Chase Petty, going to the Reds for veteran right-hander Sonny Gray. 

What's more is that the Yankees are eating all of Donaldson's $50 million remaining on his contract, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes. 

Sanchez, 28, is a two-time All-Star who struggled mightily in 2021, slashing .204/.307/.423 with 23 homers and 54 RBI, while striking out 121 times in 383 at-bats. 

Urshela, 29, slashed .267/.301/.419 with 14 homers and 49 RBI in 116 games last season. 

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

BeFunky-collage
MN Twins

Twins, Yankees complete blockbuster trade

A massive trade for the Twins and Yankees.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild's goaltending spoils Koivu's big night

No. 9 was raised to the rafters but the Wild's goaltending spoiled the party.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

Max Strand
MN Sports

Roseau's Max Strand named 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner

Strand is the first winner from Roseau since 2008.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Mother whose son died after she locked him in cold garage gets 8 years in prison

Tasha Tennin, 39, forced her son to stay in a cold garage overnight in 2018.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

court room
MN News

St. Paul man gets 15 years in prison for forcing 2 women into sex work

Kevin Anthony, 37, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 8.43.41 AM
MN Sports

'Welcome to Flowchella': Check out this year's All Hockey Hair Team

Some magnificent salad on display.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Dead body found in closed business premises in south Minneapolis

The building where the body was found is close to George Floyd Square.

Logan Gravink
MN Sports

Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

Logan Gravink's game-winner capped of an epic Class AA title game.

The Griddy
MN Sports

Watch: Maple Grove player breaks out 'The Griddy' at state tournament

"Hey, that's Justin Jefferson's move!"

Related

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
MN Twins

Twins trade for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, send Mitch Garver to Texas

The Twins also acquired a minor league pitcher in the deal.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

Max Kepler
MN Twins

Latest Twins rumors: Kepler, Berrios, Pineda, Donaldson named in trade talks

How many players with the Twins end up trading by Friday?

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Bryan Acuna
MN Twins

Twins sign 16-year-old brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Bryan Acuna is one of the top international prospects, according to MLB.com.

Josh Donaldson
MN Twins

Report: Twins may be out of Josh Donaldson sweepstakes

The Twins reportedly offered a deal in excess of $20 million per season.

Josh Donaldson
MN Twins

Josh Donaldson returns as Twins crush White Sox

The Twins offense came alive with Donaldson's return to the lineup.

Screen Shot 2019-05-05 at 7.46.13 PM
MN Twins

Twins lose to Yankees in rain-shortened game in the Bronx

Minnesota dropped two of three at Yankee Stadium.