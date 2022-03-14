Twins, Yankees complete blockbuster trade

The Minnesota Twins weren't about to be left in the dust of Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady news on Sunday night, as they have made a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees.

The Twins are sending third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

The Twins had acquired Kiner-Falefa from the Rangers in exchange for Mitch Garver on Saturday, followed by Sunday's midday trade that sent 2021 first-round pick, starting pitcher Chase Petty, going to the Reds for veteran right-hander Sonny Gray.

What's more is that the Yankees are eating all of Donaldson's $50 million remaining on his contract, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

Sanchez, 28, is a two-time All-Star who struggled mightily in 2021, slashing .204/.307/.423 with 23 homers and 54 RBI, while striking out 121 times in 383 at-bats.

Urshela, 29, slashed .267/.301/.419 with 14 homers and 49 RBI in 116 games last season.

This is a developing story.