Report: Vikings' Bashaud Breeland 'got into it' with coaches, teammates

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived Bashaud Breeland after the cornerback reportedly got in an altercation during Saturday's practice.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the altercation began when Breeland got into an argument with Viking coaches. After his teammates tried to calm the situation, Breeland took his cleats off and began fighting them which ultimately led to his release.

The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling also reported that the incident started as normal trash talk and escalated into a bigger situation. Dalvin Cook, Sheldon Richardson and others were reportedly involved in the altercation that got to the point where it required general manager Rick Spielman to step in.

Breeland took to Twitter after the his release to thank the Vikings for the opportunity.

Breeland signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal last offseason and was slated to fill a starting role in Mike Zimmer's defense. Although he had previous experience starting in a Super Bowl, Breeland's stay in Minnesota was filled with struggles on the field and injuries that kept him off of it.

Pro Football Focus graded Breeland 80th among 82 qualifying cornerbacks and his six touchdowns allowed ranks fifth in the NFL this season. He also has spent time on the sideline with an illness that appeared in the middle of several games.

While Breeland's struggles on the field were well documented so were his antics. Breeland often clashed with fans on social media and was listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

With Breeland gone, the Vikings will turn to Cameron Dantzler, who has had his own struggles in his second year with the Vikings. If the Vikings are to break out of a five-way tie for the final playoff spot in the NFC, Dantzler and the rest of the Viking secondary will have to step up.